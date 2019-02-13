Register
6 simple dessert recipes that will bowl over your Valentine
These sweet treats will help you win Valentine's Day, and there are even vegan and gluten-free options for the health-conscious lover
13 February 2019 - 11:18
By staff reporter
RECIPE | Berry & white chocolate microwave pudding
This quick dessert is easy to throw together on a cold night, says Sunday Times reader Demi Engelbrecht
Lifestyle
3 months ago
RECIPE | Strawberry cheesecake trifles
This easy dessert was inspired by Sunday Times reader Monyane Mbele's favourite no-bake cheesecake recipe
Lifestyle
3 months ago
RECIPE | Vegan dark chocolate & coffee mousse
Aquafaba (chickpea canning liquid) makes a great egg white substitute, says Sunday Times reader Angie Weisswange. She's used it to make a delicious ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago
RECIPE | Churros with chocolate vodka & pina colada sauces
The beauty of this recipe from Sunday Times reader Lucille Kistiah is that one dough is used to make two different desserts: chilli churros served ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago
RECIPE: Gluten-free rose angel food cake
Fat free, gluten free, guilt free: this light-as-a-cloud sponge cake is simply heavenly
Lifestyle
9 months ago
RECIPE: Ice cream sandwiches with hot chocolate sauce
Four ingredients is all it takes to whip up these easy sweet treats
Lifestyle
9 months ago
