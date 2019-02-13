Food

6 simple dessert recipes that will bowl over your Valentine

These sweet treats will help you win Valentine's Day, and there are even vegan and gluten-free options for the health-conscious lover

13 February 2019 - 11:18 By staff reporter
You can never go wrong with a strawberry cheesecake.
You can never go wrong with a strawberry cheesecake.
Image: 123RF/Mizina

RECIPE | Berry & white chocolate microwave pudding

This quick dessert is easy to throw together on a cold night, says Sunday Times reader Demi Engelbrecht
Lifestyle
3 months ago

RECIPE | Strawberry cheesecake trifles

This easy dessert was inspired by Sunday Times reader Monyane Mbele's favourite no-bake cheesecake recipe
Lifestyle
3 months ago

RECIPE | Vegan dark chocolate & coffee mousse

Aquafaba (chickpea canning liquid) makes a great egg white substitute, says Sunday Times reader Angie Weisswange. She's used it to make a delicious ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

RECIPE | Churros with chocolate vodka & pina colada sauces

The beauty of this recipe from Sunday Times reader Lucille Kistiah is that one dough is used to make two different desserts: chilli churros served ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

RECIPE: Gluten-free rose angel food cake

Fat free, gluten free, guilt free: this light-as-a-cloud sponge cake is simply heavenly
Lifestyle
9 months ago

RECIPE: Ice cream sandwiches with hot chocolate sauce

Four ingredients is all it takes to whip up these easy sweet treats
Lifestyle
9 months ago

Most read

  1. Best & worst dressed celebs on the 2019 Grammys red carpet Fashion & Beauty
  2. Best & worst dressed on the #Sona2019 red carpet Fashion & Beauty
  3. All the big winners at the 2019 Grammy Awards Lifestyle
  4. IN PICTURES | 2019 Grammys red carpet: sexy looks & strange get-ups Fashion & Beauty
  5. Kylie Jenner to Nomzamo Mbatha: is lime green celebs' fave new colour? Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
Security guards murdered in patrol vehicle in Joburg
X