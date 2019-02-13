RECIPE | Sticky ribs
They say the way to our hearts is most certainly through our stomachs. These tender ribs are a good place to start
13 February 2019 - 17:07
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients:
60ml (¼ cup) chutney
60ml (¼ cup) tomato sauce
60ml (¼ cup) soy sauce
10ml (2 tsp) mustard
2 cloves garlic, crushed
5cm piece of root ginger, peeled and grated
Zest and juice of 2 oranges
2kg fresh or smoked pork spare ribs
- Place the chutney, tomato sauce, soy sauce, mustard, garlic, ginger, orange zest and juice in a bowl and stir until well combined.
- Place the ribs in a dish and pour over the marinade.
- Leave to marinate for at least 1 hour, preferably overnight, in the fridge.
- Preheat the oven to 190ºC and bake the ribs in the marinade for 30-40 minutes, turning halfway through. If you prefer to braai the ribs, remove them from the marinade and braai over hot coals for about 10 minutes per side, basting with marinade.
- Serve with baked potatoes and coleslaw.