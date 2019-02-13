Food

RECIPE | Sticky ribs

They say the way to our hearts is most certainly through our stomachs. These tender ribs are a good place to start

13 February 2019 - 17:07 By Hilary Biiller

Sticky ribs.
Image: Andrew McGibbon

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

60ml (¼ cup) chutney

60ml (¼ cup) tomato sauce

60ml (¼ cup) soy sauce

10ml (2 tsp) mustard

2 cloves garlic, crushed

5cm piece of root ginger, peeled and grated

Zest and juice of 2 oranges

2kg fresh or smoked pork spare ribs

  1. Place the chutney, tomato sauce, soy sauce, mustard, garlic, ginger, orange zest and juice in a bowl and stir until well combined.
  2. Place the ribs in a dish and pour over the marinade.
  3. Leave to marinate for at least 1 hour, preferably overnight, in the fridge.
  4. Preheat the oven to 190ºC and bake the ribs in the marinade for 30-40 minutes, turning halfway through. If you prefer to braai the ribs, remove them from the marinade and braai over hot coals for about 10 minutes per side, basting with marinade.
  5. Serve with baked potatoes and coleslaw. 

