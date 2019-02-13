That's amore! Eateries that'll make you fall in love with Italian food all over again

You will find your fill of romance and tasty food at this restaurant, which mixes tradition with contemporary flare – and live opera singing from owner Fortunato “Forti” Mazzone himself. A fifth-generation restaurateur, Mazzone has spent a lifetime in the hospitality business.

You will have everything you need to make the most of your evening, from chairs specially made by BMW — "what’s more comfortable than a car seat?" — to the expertly stocked wine cellar and cigar humidor.

The same can be said for the menu, which has something for everyone — vegans included — with a generous choice of starters, pastas, pizzas, main dishes, grills, cheese platters and desserts.

The wine list features Forti’s signature house wine, a bright and fruity white which he makes in partnership with Nick van Huyssteen, owner of Saronsberg Wine Cellar in Tulbagh.