Skotnes brings the art of eating well to Cape Town's Norval Foundation

While the attention of the art world was focused on the fanfare of the Zeitz MOCAA opening, a smaller but equally exciting initiative was quietly preparing to bring cutting-edge contemporary art to the Southern Suburbs.

The Norval Foundation occupies a narrow strip of land between wetlands and road next to the Steenberg estate and from the start was designed to be family- and community-friendly.

Hosting three beautifully curated exhibitions at a time, the galleries are small enough to be absorbed and explored over a leisurely hour, after which you spill out into the sculpture garden that flows around the wetlands, kids running around the network of paths and exploring the climbable sculptures in the playground area.

Viewing art works up an appetite and The Norval Foundation comes up trumps here. The Skotnes Restaurant & Bar, named after the legendary South African artist, has a colourful menu put together from a broad South African palette, contemporary bistro fare that is both sustaining and creative.

Chef Phil de Villiers plays with intrinsically South African flavours keeping things simple and beautifully presented. We couldn’t resist the braaied watermelon, a sweet savoury summer starter, balanced with pickled melon rind, feta, olives, onion and salad leaves.

The starter of calamari on mieliepap — moreish sweetcorn pap serving as a foundation for crispy tentacles, tender calamari, radish and mildly spicy chakalaka — was also a winner.