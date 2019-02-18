Food

WATCH | Fancy cannabis cuisine hits a high at secret Jozi spot

18 February 2019 - 12:54 By TimesLIVE

Sixty dagga lovers forked out over R600 for a swanky night of cannabis cuisine at a secret location in Joburg recently.

Chef Joshua Levack said all ingredients had been lab tested and the dosages were minimal.

Those attending were only told about the venue on the night and a shuttle service was provided to ensure patrons did not get behind the wheel.

Sunday Times attended a pre-dinner taste test. On the menu? A salmon salad infused with cold-pressed cannabis oil and a fig and lamb camembert-stuffed lamb roulade.

You can read about the whole experience here.

High-end dining: top chef tests SA's hazy cannabis laws with dagga feast

There will be high expectations among diners when they dig in to five-star cuisine at a secret venue in Johannesburg this weekend.
Lifestyle
8 days ago

Most read

  1. If you've got a UFO obsession & R50k for rent, we've got a Jozi house for you Home & Gardening
  2. WATCH | Rare black leopard snapped in Africa 'near Wakanda' Travel
  3. Preventing sexually transmitted infections: why South Africa isn’t winning Health & Sex
  4. Claim your 60-day Showmax trial and watch 'The Girl From St Agnes' for free Lifestyle
  5. Docuseries 'Lorena' looks at what led a wife to cut off her husband's penis Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa reply to the SONA debate
The journey of a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day
X