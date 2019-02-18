WATCH | Fancy cannabis cuisine hits a high at secret Jozi spot

Sixty dagga lovers forked out over R600 for a swanky night of cannabis cuisine at a secret location in Joburg recently.

Chef Joshua Levack said all ingredients had been lab tested and the dosages were minimal.

Those attending were only told about the venue on the night and a shuttle service was provided to ensure patrons did not get behind the wheel.

Sunday Times attended a pre-dinner taste test. On the menu? A salmon salad infused with cold-pressed cannabis oil and a fig and lamb camembert-stuffed lamb roulade.

