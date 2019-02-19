A R3,000 bill for Valentine's Day burgers

Somewhere in Cape Town, someone spent more than R3,000 on a Valentine's dinner from Steers.

Fitting it seems, because according to food delivery app, Mr D Food, the most ordered item across the country to celebrate with a loved one this year was the humble burger.

The company found that on February 14, traditionally celebrated as a romantic night out with a candlelit dinner for two, demand grew for couples who opted to dine in and have their romantic dinners delivered to them.

The day of love proved to be one of their busiest weekdays of the year, with orders growing by 150% compared with 2018, and 3,500 new customers.

Mr D Food said the most expensive order in 2019 was R3,171.50 from Steers in Cape Town but they couldn't tell how many people the order fed.