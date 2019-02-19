A R3,000 bill for Valentine's Day burgers
Somewhere in Cape Town, someone spent more than R3,000 on a Valentine's dinner from Steers.
Fitting it seems, because according to food delivery app, Mr D Food, the most ordered item across the country to celebrate with a loved one this year was the humble burger.
The company found that on February 14, traditionally celebrated as a romantic night out with a candlelit dinner for two, demand grew for couples who opted to dine in and have their romantic dinners delivered to them.
The day of love proved to be one of their busiest weekdays of the year, with orders growing by 150% compared with 2018, and 3,500 new customers.
Mr D Food said the most expensive order in 2019 was R3,171.50 from Steers in Cape Town but they couldn't tell how many people the order fed.
And when it came to food genres, Indian cuisine was the most popular choice in Johannesburg, healthy meals were most favoured in Cape Town while in Durban pizza was number one.
Mr D Food also revealed that:
- Men took the title for being the top tippers in 2019 while women took the title last year with the highest tip being R111.32 in 2018.
- On average people in Johannesburg spent more per order than the rest of SA.
- To get all the meals delivered Mr D Food drivers covered the same distance as driving around the world three times!
Mr D Food head Devin Sinclair said: "It's always fascinating to see what food trends emerge on big occasions like Valentine's Day. It's become one of the biggest days of the year for us, with the growth in orders and new sign-ups clearly indicating an upsurge in couples getting food delivered and staying in for their romantic rendezvous.
"It's a further indication of the rising popularity of food delivery in the country as 'on demand' digital services become a part of people's daily lives," he said.