Food

A R3,000 bill for Valentine's Day burgers

19 February 2019 - 11:28 By Yasantha Naidoo
The humble burger was the most ordered food delivered to couples on Valentine's Day, according to food app Mr D Food.
The humble burger was the most ordered food delivered to couples on Valentine's Day, according to food app Mr D Food.
Image: Steers

Somewhere in Cape Town, someone spent more than R3,000 on a Valentine's dinner from Steers.

Fitting it seems, because according to food delivery app, Mr D Food, the most ordered item across the country to celebrate with a loved one this year was the humble burger.

The company found that on February 14, traditionally celebrated as a romantic night out with a candlelit dinner for two, demand grew for couples who opted to dine in and have their romantic dinners delivered to them.

The day of love proved to be one of their busiest weekdays of the year, with orders growing by 150% compared with 2018, and 3,500 new customers.

Mr D Food said the most expensive order in 2019 was R3,171.50 from Steers in Cape Town but they couldn't tell how many people the order fed.

Sweets and cupcakes - 'homeless people deserve love too'

While many took some time to spoil their partners for Valentine’s Day, this was not the case for Kelly-Ann van der Meer who instead took to the ...
News
1 day ago

And when it came to food genres, Indian cuisine was the most popular choice in Johannesburg, healthy meals were most favoured in Cape Town while in Durban pizza was number one.

Mr D Food also revealed that:

  • Men took the title for being the top tippers in 2019 while women took the title last year with the highest tip being R111.32 in 2018.
  • On average people in Johannesburg spent more per order than the rest of SA.
  • To get all the meals delivered Mr D Food drivers covered the same distance as driving around the world three times!

Mr D Food head Devin Sinclair said: "It's always fascinating to see what food trends emerge on big occasions like Valentine's Day. It's become one of the biggest days of the year for us, with the growth in orders and new sign-ups clearly indicating an upsurge in couples getting food delivered and staying in for their romantic rendezvous.

"It's a further indication of the rising popularity of food delivery in the country as 'on demand' digital services become a part of people's daily lives," he said.  

The day the rain ruined everything: florist offers refunds to dejected Valentine's Day romantics

Horrendous traffic caused by heavy rain in Johannesburg and Bloemfontein, along with load-shedding, saw South Africa’s leading online florist fail ...
News
3 days ago

Get out the guap: this 'luxury' bouquet of Valentine's Day roses will set you back R4,5k

Did you spend 2018 saving for red roses? If not, you're unprepared.
News
5 days ago

#MensConference: Full Valentine's Day 'escape plan' revealed

Events as they've been unfolding in the run up to SA's fictitious Men's Conference that's been trending on social media
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Rare black leopard snapped in Africa 'near Wakanda' Travel
  2. If you've got a UFO obsession & R50k for rent, we've got a Jozi house for you Home & Gardening
  3. Preventing sexually transmitted infections: why South Africa isn’t winning Health & Sex
  4. Claim your 60-day Showmax trial and watch 'The Girl From St Agnes' for free Lifestyle
  5. Best & worst dressed on the #Sona2019 red carpet Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Cellphone thief takes baby on crime spree
'Jason is not a threat': Rohde's mom pleads for leniency
X