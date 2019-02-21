After-work drinks are sorted at Joburg's Publik wine bar

It’s hard not to spot the hams hanging from the ceiling as you walk into the corridor-like new Publik wine bar on Bolton Road in Rosebank, Joburg.

Nestled between beloved pizza joint Coalition and Bar Ber Black Sheep, the small space that has never quite found it’s niche is now a welcoming outlet for small-batch, lesser-known wines.

Publik has made a name for itself in Cape Town as a space that celebrates independent winemakers, working in unusual varieties and methods, such as trendy organic, biodynamic and minimal-intervention.