Melville's La Petite Maison: how much slack do we cut new restaurants?

There is an unwritten rule in the restaurant review game that you go easy on restaurants for the first few weeks after they open to give them time to iron out the kinks. But where does one draw the line?

La Petite Maison, which opened its doors on January 16, is the newest addition to the restaurant offerings on Melville’s Seventh Street.

Co-head chefs and owners Timothy Stewart and Tyeya Ngxola set out to transform the space so diners could imagine they were in a small, cosy bistro in the South of France. Upon stepping into the restaurant, I was instantly reminded of the charm of Europe – they achieved what they set out to when it comes to the ambiance.