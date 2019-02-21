Only 13% of those who lead the charge in SA’s top kitchens are women

Why are there so few women in head chef roles? “I suppose because traditional restaurant kitchens mirror the politics of race, class and gender that you find in broader society,” posits anthropologist, author and chef Anna Trapido. "If anything, restaurant kitchens are slightly worse than broader society because they are modelled on 19th-century military brigades. There are women who rise in such a context but they are relatively few and far between.”

Even when looking beyond Eat Out’s purview, FOOD XX found the percentage of female head chefs was only slightly higher. And let’s not even get started on the severe lack of opportunities for female chefs of colour.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. FOOD XX's report found in the lower echelons of kitchens, among the hands who actually make the food that lands at your table, there is a 50-50 gender split. Encouragingly, in some local kitchens more than 70% are female.

“So while there’s much room for change at the top — where the most decisions and money is made — the research provides some hope for this to happen sooner rather than later,” the report reads.