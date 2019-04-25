The Rum Party wants your vote

No street pole stands bare as May 8 looms — they are festooned with posters of smiling - or grim (we're looking at you Mmusi) — politicians trying to win our crosses. Deciphering their promises about land, the economy, the reserve bank and services can be daunting and dismal. But it would appear at least one at least one party is about fun — and your vote could see you walking away a winner.

Deep in the heart of the Free State, Whistler Rum distillery is advocating a new party, a Rum Party, whose slogan is “Vote for rum. Vote for fun”.