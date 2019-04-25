The Rum Party wants your vote
Whistler Rum, one of the biggest rum distilleries in SA, is poking fun at politics and asking you to vote (again)
No street pole stands bare as May 8 looms — they are festooned with posters of smiling - or grim (we're looking at you Mmusi) — politicians trying to win our crosses. Deciphering their promises about land, the economy, the reserve bank and services can be daunting and dismal. But it would appear at least one at least one party is about fun — and your vote could see you walking away a winner.
Deep in the heart of the Free State, Whistler Rum distillery is advocating a new party, a Rum Party, whose slogan is “Vote for rum. Vote for fun”.
The guys behind Whistler Rum — brothers Leon and Trevor Bruns, their brother-in-law Stephan de Vos and Caretus “Kantoor” Mzaka — have always been pranksters and this comes across in their new video campaign, asking viewers to vote (again). This time, they want you to vote on which of their rums is best — for a chance to win a bottle of your choice.
“In today’s day-and-age it is difficult to trust any political party, unlike rum. Rum doesn’t lie, rum doesn’t bullshit,” says Trevor about their 'rumpaign'. "Rum is, in a sense, the perfect political party. The party that everyone wants."
Between the purple cows, Aunty Pat and that time Bad Brad from Big Brother ran for office, maybe voting for fun and for rum isn’t craziest the pitch we’ve had for our X.
