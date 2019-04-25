Recipes
WATCH | Easy-peasy! 4 things to make from an 2-ingredient dough
Who knew pizza pies, garlic naan, vetkoek and even bagels could all be made from the same simple dough?
25 April 2019 - 00:00
2-INGREDIENT DOUGH
Ingredients:
4 cups Sasko Self-Raising Flour
3 cups plain yogurt
Method:
- Sift the flour into a bowl. Using a spatula, gently fold in the yogurt to form a dough
- On a floured surface, knead the dough by hand for 5-8 minutes. If too sticky, add more flour, a little at a time, while kneading.
- Cover and set aside until you’re ready to use your dough.
PIZZA PIE
Ingredients:
1 batch 2-ingredient dough
½ cup tomato puree
1 cup mozzarella cheese, grated
½ cup mushrooms, cooked
6 slices ham, cut in cubes
1 egg, beaten (optional)
3 tbsp butter, melted
Salt
Method:
- Working on a floured surface, divide the dough in two and roll out two equal rounds (23cm diameter).
- Spread the tomato puree on the bottom half of each pizza base. Top the same half with the cheese, ham and sliced mushrooms.
- Brush the edge of the top half of each pizza base with water or beaten egg. Fold it over the bottom to create a half-moon shape and crimp the edges with a fork.
- Carefully transfer the pizza pies to a greased baking sheet. Lightly brush the top of each one with melted butter and season with salt.
- Bake at 180°C for about 25-30 minutes until golden brown.
GARLIC NAAN
Ingredients:
1 batch 2-ingredient dough
⅓ cup butter, melted
2 tbsp garlic, crushed
Fresh coriander, chopped
Method:
- Divide the dough into 5-8 equal balls. On a floured surface, roll each ball into a 5mm thick oval.
- Heat a pan. Carefully lay a naan into the pan and fry until slightly puffed with a light char; about 2-3 minutes a side. Repeat with the remaining dough.
- Combine the crushed garlic with the melted butter. Brush the naans, on both sides, with the garlic butter as soon as they are removed from the pan. Sprinkle with chopped coriander and serve warm with a delicious curry.
BAGELS
Ingredients:
1 batch 2-ingredient dough
1 egg, beaten
½ cup sesame seeds
Method:
- Divide the dough into 6-8 equal balls.
- On a floured surface, roll each ball out to form a rope about 3cm thick. Form a round circle by pinching the ends of each rope together.
- Place the bagels onto a greased baking sheet. Brush the tops with the beaten egg and sprinkle with sesame seeds.
- Bake at 180°C for 20-25 minutes until cooked all the way through. Allow to cool before filling.
VETKOEK
Ingredients:
1 batch 2-ingredient dough
4-5 cups cooking oil, for frying
Method:
- Divide the dough into 10-12 equal pieces and roll into smooth balls.
- Heat oil in a medium pot (170°C).
- Gently drop the dough balls into hot oil. Turning constantly, deep fry until golden brown and cooked through; about 12 minutes.
- Serve warm with SA-style curried mince and chutney.