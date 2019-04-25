WATCH | Meet the world's best female chef (she's only 28!)

Mexican-born New York chef Daniela Soto-Innes has been named the world's best female chef at the ripe old age of 28.

The rising star was bestowed with the lofty title by organisers of the World's 50 Best Restaurants awards for her dynamic, inventive cooking at contemporary Mexican restaurants Comse and Atla in New York.

After having spent her formative years training under chef Enrique Olvera at the award-winning Pujol restaurant in Mexico City, Soto-Innes opened Cosme with Olvera in 2014, where she promptly gained the attention of New York's gastronomic elite.

In 2016, she was given the Rising Star Award from the James Beard Foundation and has also been shortlisted in the Best Chef category for 2019.