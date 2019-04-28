RECIPE | Creamy smoked haddock kedgeree
We've added lentils to this classic Anglo-Indian dish of spiced rice, poached fish and hard-boiled eggs. Serve it for breakfast or brunch
28 April 2019 - 00:00
We've added lentils to this classic Anglo-Indian dish of spiced rice, poached fish and hard-boiled eggs. Serve it for breakfast or brunch
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.