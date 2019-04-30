Cheese fans raise a stink over plans for pasteurised camembert

Surrounded by mottled brown-and-white cows basking in the Normandy spring sunshine, Patrick Mercier admits his prized raw-milk camembert doesn't come cheap, but suggests not everyone should have to make the cheese this way.

Few foods are more emblematic of France than the pungent white pucks of camembert. But camembert lovers and producers are currently embroiled in a conflict over what constitutes the real thing.

"Other cheeses can be made with pasteurisation, so after all, why not camembert as well?" asked Mercier.

A bid to update the rules governing camembert's production by allowing the use of pasteurised milk has opened a rift in France, which this year celebrates the 100th anniversary of its strict food and beverage denomination rules - originally created for wines but later extended to other foodstuffs.

Starting in 2021, cheesemakers hoping to secure the coveted "Camembert of Normandy" label won't have to use only raw milk, as they have been required to do since their rules were introduced in the early 1980s.

Instead, they will have the option of pasteurising - the process of mildly heating a product to remove pathogens and make it last longer.

It would be the first appellation d'origine protegee (AOP) - France's badge of quality for a special product rooted in its region - to create a two-tier labelling system: one for raw milk camembert, and another for pasteurised versions.

Mercier, the AOP Camembert president, who is one of just two remaining producers of raw-milk camembert from his own cows, backed the concession, arguing that it will end decades of declining dairy farming in Normandy.

The changes will also require camembert producers to use more of the fat- and protein-rich milk from grass-fed Normande cows, which have steadily been replaced by more productive Holsteins over the years.

"We had to reverse this trend of Normande cows disappearing," Mercier said at his Champ Secret (Secret Field) farm outside Flers, on the western edge of France.