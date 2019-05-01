Restaurant Review
Whether you're a Poet or boet, Jozi eatery Spilt Milk has a vibe for you
Replacing the old spaza shop on the corner of 7th Street, Spilt Milk is a social cafe that buzzes with a relaxed, unpretentious vibe.
Owner Jack Landon and his girlfriend, Emma, have transformed the space into something eclectic, stylish and breezy. They’ve also restored the beautiful pressed ceilings and brick walls that were part of the original Herbert Baker-style building from 1910.
Just like Melville, Spilt Milk is inclusive of everyone – it’s as much a live music venue as a sports bar and relaxed eatery.
We chatted to Jack to find out more.
This is your first restaurant. What did you do before now?
I was in property development, and my dad is also a property developer in Cape Town – he buys old Victorian buildings, restores them and then puts small businesses into them. We’ve done that here; we’ve bought a shell and breathed new life into it.
Emma and I wanted the space to be as eclectic as possible, we didn’t want anything to match. In fact, even our bar stools are a bit too matchy for us!
What’s your vision for Spilt Milk?
As its name implies, this place is all about not sweating the small stuff. We wanted to create somewhere where you can come and relax – whether you’re having a lazy breakfast in the morning, playing board games in the afternoon, or listening to music at night.
Tell us about the food?
The menu was crafted on the idea of the social cafe, where anyone and everyone is welcome. Melville has always been a bohemian, all-inclusive suburb of Joburg, and we wanted our menu to reflect that – whether you’re a vegan or a meat eater, you’re welcome here.
Our menu is about comfort food with a gourmet vibe, covering everything from warm breakfasts and smoothie bowls, to gourmet sandwiches, burgers, deconstructed poké bowls and smoothies.
What are your plans for live entertainment?
A: We plan to have something onset nights of the week – so it will be Poetry Tuesdays, Quiz Night Wednesdays, unplugged music on Thursdays, televised sport on weekends, and then jazz during the day on Sundays.
So, if you’re a poet, come on a Tuesday, if you’re into general knowledge, come on a Wednesday, and if you’re a boet, come on a Saturday.
• Visit 1 7th Street Melville, Johannesburg. See the Spilt Milk Facebook page.
This article was originally published in the Sunday Times Neighbourhood: Property and Lifestyle guide. Visit Yourneighbourhood.co.za