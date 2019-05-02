How to buy cheese like a Parisian

"The thing we fought about most was cheese," a British man said while regaling us with tales of his French ex-girlfriend at a cocktail party. "Due to my British flavour-strangled culture, I was taught that cheese belongs in the fridge, and my ex would come home and slam the fridge door, screaming at me." He waved his hands around like a mad man at this point, yelling in a fake French accent, "Ze cheeze is ALIVE! You are killing the cheeze, why do you keep doing zis?"

The French are a serious bunch, known for their food rules. Many of these concern cheese, which is odd because they aren't the world's largest producers of cheese. That title, weirdly, goes to the US. Nor, with all their bluster and love of camembert, are they the largest cheese exporters — guten tag to Germany, which oddly exports a lot of cheese to Italy. And yet in the archives of food culture, being French is synonymous with being a lover of cheese.