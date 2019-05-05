Taste & Tell
Scones & strawberry jam: which supermarkets sell the best
To help you buy the most delicious teatime treats, we put baked goods and own-brand jams from major retailers to the taste test
05 May 2019 - 00:00
To help you buy the most delicious teatime treats, we put baked goods and own-brand jams from major retailers to the taste test
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.