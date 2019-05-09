Cook like you have a Michelin star: 10 tips from chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen

Much-lauded Michelin-star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen has just announced that he is coming closer to home. He's been coaxed to open Klein Jan, an extension of his restaurant in France, out in the wondrously beautiful landscape of the Tswalu Kalahari Reserve. It's set to open its doors in 2020.

He also plans on opening an incubation space in Cape Town to teach culinary students and his staff how to push themselves creatively in the kitchen.

As such, we asked him for some tips that'll help home cooks to take their kitchen game to the next level.

1. KEEP YOUR KNIVES SHARP

Although Jan admits that he is not "a knife guy, with a roll of special Japanese knives", the four that he does have he wields expertly and with purpose. They are always sharp because a sharp knife is a precise knife.