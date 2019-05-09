More than just a java spot: Bloom Coffee's building future entrepreneurs

Bloom Coffee is the latest “third space” to pop up on Parkhurst’s 4th Avenue – that space between your home and your office that’s perfect for enjoying good coffee while working on your laptop, holding business meetings – there’s a separate boardroom you can book by the hour – or having breakfast or lunch with friends during the work day.

But Bloom is much more than just the latest hip coffee spot to hit the Parkhurst strip. Here, owner Alan Gibson explains how the shop is also an entrepreneurial incubator, where employees are being trained to be future Bloom Coffee shop owners as the brand expands into new locations.

Tell us about Bloom’s entrepreneurship angle?

Bloom is the latest venture from our company, Oko Vusa, whose goal it is to enable entrepreneurship in South Africa. We take small businesses and we help them to become more profitable by looking at things like sales, marketing, strategy, finance and personal development.

With Bloom, we’re teaching our employees what it means to run a business, with the ultimate goal of them opening up their own premises. So, once they’re ready to graduate from here, we find a space for them and help them set it up, and they then own it outright.

How did the idea for Bloom come about?

We get startup funds from corporates who want to do enterprise development, and one of our clients liked the work we were doing for other companies. They wanted us to take their funds and use it in the public space to make a sustainable venture in its own right. From my perspective, I’m not chasing money – I’m chasing opportunity and sustainability.