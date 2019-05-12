RECIPE | Butter chicken curry
This popular (and delicious!) Malay dish; it's ideal for serving for special occasions when you need to cater for a crowd
12 May 2019 - 00:00
This popular (and delicious!) Malay dish; it's ideal for serving for special occasions when you need to cater for a crowd
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.