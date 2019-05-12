RECIPE | Hearty chicken & vegetable soup
Made with budget-friendly chicken pieces, split peas and pasta, this soup is a filling winter favourite. Serve with freshly baked bread smothered in butter and jam. Delicious!
12 May 2019 - 00:00
Made with budget-friendly chicken pieces, split peas and pasta, this soup is a filling winter favourite. Serve with freshly baked bread smothered in butter and jam. Delicious!
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.