RECIPE | Labarang mince pie

This Cape Malay pie is traditionally served with selection of other treats, such as samoosas and dhaltjies, during Eid. It also makes a delicious everyday supper served with roasted veggies or salad

This Cape Malay pie is traditionally served with selection of other treats, such as samoosas and dhaltjies, during Eid. It also makes a delicious everyday supper served with roasted veggies or salad