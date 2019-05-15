These KZN wineries are proving fine wine isn't only made in the Cape

Better known for its babbling brooks than its sauvignon blanc, a handful of wineries are flying the flag for fine wines made amid the rolling green hills of KwaZulu-Natal.

The lush hills of KZN are not an easy place to grow grapes though, with searing heat and summer rainfall at harvest-time bringing the chance of downy mildew, and hailstorms threatening to hammer the fruit off the vine.

On the plus side, the soils are fertile, water is plentiful, and the rump of the Drakensberg allows vineyards to be planted at altitude.

Cathedral Peak Wines takes full advantage of its location in the Central Drakensberg, with cabernet sauvignon, pinotage, merlot, petit verdot and sauvignon blanc vineyards planted more than 1,100m above sea level.

The first vineyards took root here in 2007, and today cellar master Flip Smith crafts a compact range of wines offered for sampling (R10 per tasting) at their charming tasting room. Their pinotage is particularly good, with a clutch of gold medals from the Michelangelo Awards.