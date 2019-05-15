Food

What KFC says about KZN student who 'conned' them out of free chicken for a year

15 May 2019 - 16:10 By Staff reporter
KFC has denied claims that a UKZN student got free meals for a year by posing as an inspector from head office.
KFC has denied claims that a UKZN student got free meals for a year by posing as an inspector from head office.
Image: AFP PHOTO/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A University of KwaZulu-Natal student is being hailed as a legend on social media after he was supposedly arrested for conning KFC out of meals for a year.

The 27-year-old man would allegedly pop into KFC branches in various parts of Durban saying he was a quality-control inspector from the fast food company's head office and (of course) needed to taste their chicken to see if it really was finger-licking good.

Apparently he even had a fake KFC ID - just in case any of the restaurants' staff ever called his bluff.

The story has gone viral, with several international publications reporting on it - but KFC South Africa is calling it fake news.

The brand tweeted: "Fake is as good as this story gets. As legendary as it would be, we can confirm that this is false. We haven’t kept the secret recipe ‘secret’ for this long, only to be duped by a student."

Real or fake, we still think the story is as juicy as KFC's chicken!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

'Give me your phone, it's demonic': Cops warn of new scam by false prophets

The theft of cellphones has taken a new turn: Johannesburg police are investigating the use of religion to con gullible people.
News
1 day ago

Singapore police arrest Nigerian internet dating scam artists

Two Nigerian men believed to be members of an internet love scam syndicate were charged in Singapore on Tuesday with recruiting local women to ...
News
1 day ago

SA man scared he's been scammed of R115,000 through online trading site

"I had no reason to mistrust them. What do I do? What can be done?"
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. What KFC says about KZN student who 'conned' them out of free chicken for a year Food
  2. Marijuana 'tampons' developed to stop intense pain Health & Sex
  3. WATCH | Tito Mboweni's meal prep leaves SA in stitches Lifestyle
  4. New Corolla hatch: finally a Toyota that can rival the Golf Lifestyle
  5. A Norway cruise will dazzle you - even if the Northern Lights don't appear Travel

Latest Videos

Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
Babes does a vosho after court appearance and dashes off to Mampintsha
X