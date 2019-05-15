What KFC says about KZN student who 'conned' them out of free chicken for a year
A University of KwaZulu-Natal student is being hailed as a legend on social media after he was supposedly arrested for conning KFC out of meals for a year.
The 27-year-old man would allegedly pop into KFC branches in various parts of Durban saying he was a quality-control inspector from the fast food company's head office and (of course) needed to taste their chicken to see if it really was finger-licking good.
Apparently he even had a fake KFC ID - just in case any of the restaurants' staff ever called his bluff.
The story has gone viral, with several international publications reporting on it - but KFC South Africa is calling it fake news.
Fake is as good as this story gets. As legendary as it would be we can confirm that this is false. We haven’t kept the secret recipe ‘secret’ for this long, only to be duped by a student 😉 pic.twitter.com/32CE5OXVTA— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) May 14, 2019
It would be legendary if only it were true. Fake is as far as it gets with this story. 🤷♀️ https://t.co/YIk7Dkd653— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) May 14, 2019
The brand tweeted: "Fake is as good as this story gets. As legendary as it would be, we can confirm that this is false. We haven’t kept the secret recipe ‘secret’ for this long, only to be duped by a student."
Real or fake, we still think the story is as juicy as KFC's chicken!