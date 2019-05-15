What KFC says about KZN student who 'conned' them out of free chicken for a year

A University of KwaZulu-Natal student is being hailed as a legend on social media after he was supposedly arrested for conning KFC out of meals for a year.

The 27-year-old man would allegedly pop into KFC branches in various parts of Durban saying he was a quality-control inspector from the fast food company's head office and (of course) needed to taste their chicken to see if it really was finger-licking good.

Apparently he even had a fake KFC ID - just in case any of the restaurants' staff ever called his bluff.

The story has gone viral, with several international publications reporting on it - but KFC South Africa is calling it fake news.