Sandwich #FoodPorn is the best trend since sliced bread

Dave Chang’s Peach Mart, which recently opened in Hudson Yards, New York, heightened the world’s obsession with Japanese convenience store-style sandwiches.

Chang shares his love of them in episode 37 of his podcast The Dave Chang Show. “When I went to Tokyo for the first time with [late celebrity chef Anthony] Bourdain, I told him how much I loved the Japanese egg salad sandwich and, almost across the board, egg salad sandwiches are about 200 yen, it’s a little over two bucks, and it’s tremendous.”

These neatly composed, prepackaged sandwiches, with fillings such as egg salad or potato salad on Japanese milk bread, have grown a cult following the world over.

We have our very own line-up of sandwich superstars here in South Africa. Giles Edwards from Le Tête’s deep-fried fish sandwich is probably one of the most Instagrammed in SA. The “kimcheese toastie” from Jason’s Bakery in Cape Town is also a strong contender. It is made with house kimchi, emmental cheese, mozzarella and parma-style ham, topped with a happy fried egg, on their 66% sourdough rye.