Recipe
WATCH | How to make healthy brown rice quiche cups, 3 ways
These mini crustless quiches make for a tasty brunch or light lunch served warm with salad. They can also be served at room-temperature making them a great option for lunchboxes
16 May 2019 - 00:00
Makes: 12 quiche cups
Ingredients:
1 cup Spekko Saman Brown Rice
2 cups water
Your choice of fillings (see below)
6 eggs
½ cup milk
Salt and pepper, to taste
Sour cream and chopped chives (optional), to serve
Method:
- Preheat oven to 170°C.
- Grease a standard-size muffin tray.
- Place the Spekko Saman Brown Rice, 2 cups of water and a pinch of salt in a medium-sized pot. Bring to the boil, cover and reduce the heat to a simmer. Allow to simmer for 20 – 25 minutes. Turn off the heat and allow the rice to sit covered for a further 10 – 15 minutes until you can fluff the rice with a fork. Allow to cool.
- In a large bowl, combine the cooked, cooled rice and your choice of fillings.
- Divide this mixture between the cups of the muffin tray.
- Whisk the eggs and milk together and season to taste.
- Pour the egg mixture over the rice mixture until the muffin cups are well-filled.
- Bake for 20 - 25 minutes.
- Serve warm topped with a dollop of sour cream and the chopped chives.
FILLING OPTIONS
HAM, CHEESE AND MUSHROOM
½ cup ham, diced
¾ cup cheese, grated
¾ cup sliced mushrooms, sautéed
TOMATO, FETA AND SPINACH
½ cup cherry tomatoes, quartered
½ cup feta, crumbled
1 cup fresh spinach, chopped
TUNA, SWEET CORN AND SPRING ONION
1 can shredded tuna, drained
½ can sweetcorn, drained
¼ cup spring onion, sliced