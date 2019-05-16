Food

Recipe

WATCH | How to make healthy brown rice quiche cups, 3 ways

These mini crustless quiches make for a tasty brunch or light lunch served warm with salad. They can also be served at room-temperature making them a great option for lunchboxes

16 May 2019 - 00:00 By Foodies of SA

Makes: 12 quiche cups

Ingredients:

1 cup Spekko Saman Brown Rice

2 cups water

Your choice of fillings (see below)

6 eggs

½ cup milk

Salt and pepper, to taste

Sour cream and chopped chives (optional), to serve

Method:

  1. Preheat oven to 170°C.
  2. Grease a standard-size muffin tray.
  3. Place the Spekko Saman Brown Rice, 2 cups of water and a pinch of salt in a medium-sized pot. Bring to the boil, cover and reduce the heat to a simmer. Allow to simmer for 20 – 25 minutes. Turn off the heat and allow the rice to sit covered for a further 10 – 15 minutes until you can fluff the rice with a fork. Allow to cool.
  4. In a large bowl, combine the cooked, cooled rice and your choice of fillings.
  5. Divide this mixture between the cups of the muffin tray.
  6. Whisk the eggs and milk together and season to taste.
  7. Pour the egg mixture over the rice mixture until the muffin cups are well-filled.
  8. Bake for 20 - 25 minutes.
  9. Serve warm topped with a dollop of sour cream and the chopped chives.

FILLING OPTIONS

HAM, CHEESE AND MUSHROOM

½ cup ham, diced

¾ cup cheese, grated

¾ cup sliced mushrooms, sautéed

Savoury brown rice quiche cups.
Image: Foodies of SA/Youtube

TOMATO, FETA AND SPINACH 

½ cup cherry tomatoes, quartered

½ cup feta, crumbled

1 cup fresh spinach, chopped

TUNA, SWEET CORN AND SPRING ONION

1 can shredded tuna, drained

½ can sweetcorn, drained

¼ cup spring onion, sliced

