Cost of a movie ticket, pint of beer, cappuccino? How SA fares globally

It drills down into data comparing monthly salaries, the cost of apartment rentals and a plethora of other issues, such as the cost of bad habits (defined as the price of five beers and two packs of cigarettes), right down to what one can expect to pay when embarking on a "cheap date".

A litre of petrol costs the equivalent of R29,41 in Hong Kong, the most expensive city ranked for the cost of fuel, followed by Oslo in Norway, at R26,68, according to the dollar-rand exchange rate early on Wednesday.

Fancy popping into a neighbourhood pub for a pint (around 500ml) of beer in an expat area?

Relying on spare change to pay the bill won’t cut it in Dubai. Expect a tab of around R164,36. Johannesburg was ranked in 50th place on the list, with a price of around R30. Prague in the Czech Republic was ranked 54th, with a pint costing R23.

Copenhagen in Denmark was ranked as the most expensive place to purchase a cappuccino, at R90,86, followed by Dubai, Hong Kong and Oslo. Cape Town, in 52nd place, was rated as slightly cheaper than Johannesburg, at around R30 per cup.

Istanbul in Turkey was ranked at the cheapest city to buy two litres of Coca-Cola, at around R10.

Click here to explore the full survey.