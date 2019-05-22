Food

Jamie Oliver forced to shut 25 eateries abroad; what about the Joburg one?

22 May 2019 - 14:56 By Zola Zingithwa
Celebrity chef and restaurateur, Jamie Oliver.
Celebrity chef and restaurateur, Jamie Oliver.
Image: Getty Images

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver will be closing down 25 restaurants due to financial woes.

The Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group announced Tuesday that it had gone into administration. "Most of its locations are closing immediately, taking more than 1,000 jobs with them," reports Fortune, adding that accounting firm KPMG's insolvency team will handle the process.

Those shutting down include 23 Jamie's Italian eateries across the UK, as well as Barbecoa steakhouse and Fifteen restaurant in London.

The three Jamie Oliver restaurants at England's Gatwick Airport, as well as international franchises such as Jamie's Italian in Melrose Arch, Joburg, will remain open.

Katie Moloi, the marketing co-ordinator for Jamie's Italian SA, confirmed that the local business will not be affected. In fact, the restaurant took to their Facebook page to clarify that it's still very much "open for business and going strong".

Jamie’s Italian SA is still open for business and going strong! We hope to see you for a delicious meal soon!

Posted by Jamie's Italian South Africa on Wednesday, May 22, 2019

The so-called Brexit effect is being touted as one of the factors behind the restaurant group's financial struggles; the depreciating pound made the cost of importing ingredients more expensive. 

The celebrity chef tried to save the business by injecting millions from his personal savings into the restaurant group in 2018, reports The Telegraph.

Oliver took to social media to announce his "devastation" over the news, as well as to thank those who had supported his restaurant ventures. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Soon you won't have to head to France to taste SA Michelin-star chef's food

Multi-talented chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen is set top open a new restaurant, KLEIN JAN, in the Kalahari bush
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Halala! Chef Siba wins another international award

Siba's latest season of her show, Siba's Table: Sibalicious, was honoured with a silver medal in the Entertainment Culinary Program category.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Local #FoodCrush | J’Something has cooked up something new on YouTube

Blending his love of food and music, the Mi Casa frontman has launched an online cooking channel
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. I have a very complicated relationship with my beauty, says Charlize Theron Lifestyle
  2. Over a million angry 'Game of Thrones' fans petition HBO to remake season 8 Lifestyle
  3. What would happen if you opened a plane door during a flight? Travel
  4. South Africans share their first salary memories Lifestyle
  5. Meghan Markle is officially a princess, but you can't call her Princess Meghan Lifestyle

Latest Videos

SA's sixth parliament sworn in
Twitter in stitches over President Cyril Ramaphosa's 'jealous down' comment
X