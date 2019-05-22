Zio La Famiglia is just as amazing as its popular 'nephew', Gemelli

Nestled in Hyde Park, Zio La Famiglia is discreet, unassuming and undoubtedly one of the best kept secrets on the Jozi food scene. Well, for the moment at least. Simple wooden chairs and tables welcome foodies upon their entry. No frills. No fuss. That, bless the chef's skills, has been left to the food.

Alessandro Mosupi Khojane, owner and creator of Gemelli, the spot where the who's who like to fill their hungry bellies, wanted a more secluded option to his debut restaurant in Bryanston. Also, folks were getting mighty unhappy with the long waiting list, which can genuinely (and we can vouch for this) take up to three weeks for a Saturday night reservation.

Enter Zio La Famiglia. Khojane, who spent much of his childhood in Italy, describes Zio's menu as being more "retro" than Gemelli's. Kinda like a creative uncle, which makes sense, considering Zio means uncle in Italian.

Sunday Times was invited to try out Zio's winter menu (tough job, eh?) and we'll admit that if our jobs and budgets allowed, we'd be gorging ourselves at our fave uncle every damn day.

Here's what you need to know...

VIBE

The vibe was homely yet sophisticated, subtle yet bold. Zio's has a lot of wood, with real plants as decorations, but is finished off by gold designs to give it a more classy look and feel. It's not date night, but a friends and family affair. Although if bae took us there we'd certainly give a nod of approval.