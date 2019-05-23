Can waiters please stop asking, ‘Are you enjoying your food?’

I’ve been visiting Cape Town since, basically, forever and yet in all that time have somehow never gone to Giovanni’s.

To explain, Giovanni’s is the kind of place Capetonians revere as an institution. A place on the cultural landscape supposedly without peer or equal. Confessing out loud that I’ve never been there immediately cues the kind of shock and horror that is normally reserved for gross human rights abuses.

“YOU’VE NEVER BEEN TO GIOVANNI’S!?!”

When I finally did go, it was fine. It’s a nice deli. But this isn’t a story about Giovanni’s. No, this is about the dinner that happened because of a friend I bumped into at Giovanni’s.

Yezi is one of those people I always enjoy seeing and we immediately got in everyone’s way as we attempted to have a catch-up next to the hummus. And because we hadn’t seen each other in a while - and both our girlfriends happened to be in the same city as us (which doesn’t happen very often) - he said, “Let’s get away from this very narrow hummus aisle and all go have dinner.” He’d choose the spot.

The restaurant he picked was a boutique-ish place that I was super-keen on going to and had been meaning to visit for ages but (like so many things) just had not got around to.

It turns out it offered deconstructed fine dining meant to appeal to a narrow band of moneyed, mid-30s professionals who want to appear in touch with “what’s good” without necessarily having to put in the effort to actually go and look for it. The kind of place that values the idea of a meal, rather than the reality of it: an Instagram-ready design aesthetic that, in person, just kinda feels a little empty and austere.