It's all about brilliant coffee at Ophelia, Emmarentia's new cafe

When you walk into Ophelia café, time takes on a different pace. Tucked away in Johannesburg's suburb of Emmarentia, it's removed from the hustle and bustle of the city's usually busy streets.

Inside, the white walls and high ceiling offer the perfect backdrop for the wooden mid-century furniture and asymmetrical mirrors. A snow white orchid and green pot plants dotted around the space add a hint of lush greenery.

After a scuffle to finish off the final detailed touches of this lovely space, Ophelia opened its doors on April 17 — and aren't the locals happy they did! The small, unassuming coffee shop already has over a 1,000 followers on Instagram.

"Are you a photographer?" The question is warm and fuelled by a genuine interest. Owner Christoff Swanepoel greets me as I go about the tantalising task of photographing the space. "We've been so busy and everybody just loves this space, especially photographers."

Ophelia has already hosted a music video shoot and photo shoot during its short existence.