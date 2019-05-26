RECIPE | Easy peasy hummus
It takes just a handful of ingredients and six easy steps to make a big helping of homemade hummus — at a fraction of the cost of the shop-bought variety
26 May 2019 - 00:00
It takes just a handful of ingredients and six easy steps to make a big helping of homemade hummus — at a fraction of the cost of the shop-bought variety
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.