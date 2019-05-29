Food

'Lunch a la Mboweni': Tito's beef stew gets mixed reviews

29 May 2019 - 12:34 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Some people did not agree with Tito Mboweni's beef stew recipe on Tuesday.
Image: Twitter/Tito Mboweni

Finance minister Tito Mboweni is back at it, this time with another stew - but it got mixed reviews.

In a series of tweets, Mboweni took his followers through a tutorial of how he prepares beef stew.

"Beef stew alert!! The bottle on the left contains 'Shito' from Ghana. We are starting early today! Come with me ..." he tweeted.

"There is something about cooking which soothes the soul. Removes stressful things and makes one a better person. There is nothing lower-class about cooking," he tweeted.

Then he added some wine.

After hours of cooking, Mboweni posted the final product but most South Africans were not too impressed with what was presented, while others said he made a good effort.

Here is a snapshot of some reactions: 

