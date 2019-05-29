'Lunch a la Mboweni': Tito's beef stew gets mixed reviews
Finance minister Tito Mboweni is back at it, this time with another stew - but it got mixed reviews.
In a series of tweets, Mboweni took his followers through a tutorial of how he prepares beef stew.
"Beef stew alert!! The bottle on the left contains 'Shito' from Ghana. We are starting early today! Come with me ..." he tweeted.
Beef stew alert!! The bottle on the left contains “Shito” from Ghana. We are starting early today! Come with me... pic.twitter.com/epS0cDDAdc— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 28, 2019
Ready for the slow cooking. See you later! 👌🏿 pic.twitter.com/4iGhNH0isk— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 28, 2019
Olive oil, salt and spices done. Here we go! pic.twitter.com/vDVffh61Ec— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 28, 2019
Now we introduce onions, green pepper and garlic. Mix and the slow cooking goes on. Cooking needs time. It’s like drawing up the National Budget. Time and patience!! pic.twitter.com/B8JV5r3rr5— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 28, 2019
"There is something about cooking which soothes the soul. Removes stressful things and makes one a better person. There is nothing lower-class about cooking," he tweeted.
Then he added some wine.
Now adding red wine as per Maria’s recommendation!! Warwick First Lady!! Eish!! pic.twitter.com/Hpcclsb06v— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 28, 2019
The final ACT: tomatoes and carrots. They must not be over-cooked. We are ready now. 👌🏿 pic.twitter.com/OgWLZFBb6d— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 28, 2019
After hours of cooking, Mboweni posted the final product but most South Africans were not too impressed with what was presented, while others said he made a good effort.
Here we go! At my age one needs some carrots and cabbage mixed together!! Lunch time is here. Cool .👌🏿👌🏿💪🏿💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/TLhKCtdCTS— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 28, 2019
Here is a snapshot of some reactions:
Uncle T, please let me cook for you. I Dnt have any Michelin stars...but with that cut of meat, I can create magic. With carrrots. 😉 RT to save a life #Tito #TitoCooks #PlateTwitter https://t.co/tKXrfbkAsi— Voyage Plate (@thebooked) May 28, 2019
Maybe Mr Tito Mboweni and I should have a Twitter Cook On Challenge. What do you think @tito_mboweni ? pic.twitter.com/fCjwzJyIKX— Christo (@ChristoThurston) May 28, 2019