5 African ingredients that'll knock your socks off with their bold flavours

I’ve been privy to many a aha moment in my food life, but few have been quite as pivotal as the day a copy of Eat Ting: Lose Weight, Gain Health, Find Yourself by Anna Trapido and Mpho Tshukudu landed in my big old lucky lap. I have read this tremendously well-researched cookbook cover to cover many times and learn something new about the history of food in SA each time I open it.

Discovering this wonderful, detailed account of cooking and eating like our ancestors elevated my cooking. I learned to simplify the way I cook, add less, do less, manipulate the ingredients less. I also became interested in the origins of African ingredients and where I could easily access these peculiar, gorgeous and bold flavours locally.

For a time, I lived in Johannesburg working as a freelance recipe developer, and I soon realised the streets are really where it’s at if you’re looking for the ingredients required for authentic African cuisine.