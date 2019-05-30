Check out the new dining scene at Jozi's Rand Steam

There is a new culinary hub in town and it's peppered with history, charm and good food.

The new Rand Steam shopping complex on the corner of Barry Hertzog Ave and Napier Road in Richmond — just round the corner from another of Joburg's popular food hubs, Melville — opened its doors at the end of April, and if you haven’t visited yet, it's time to do so.

Built on the location of the iconic Rand Steam Laundries and, before that, the site where a group of Zulu washermen, known as the AmaWashas, plied their trade in the late 19th century, Rand Steam is alive with history.

The developers worked in conjunction with the Johannesburg Heritage Foundation to rebuild the original structures that were largely demolished in 2008. Steam punk industrial meets urban green space in the resulting space, which has a relaxed vibe.