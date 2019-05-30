Food

Check out the new dining scene at Jozi's Rand Steam

The historic Rand Steam Laundries in Richmond has been converted into a retail centre that boasts many attractions for foodies

30 May 2019 - 00:00 By Sanet Oberholzer
Wide open spaces welcome you in this revitalised slice of history in the Richmond area of Joburg.
Wide open spaces welcome you in this revitalised slice of history in the Richmond area of Joburg.
Image: Sanet Oberholzer

There is a new culinary hub in town and it's peppered with history, charm and good food.

The new Rand Steam shopping complex on the corner of Barry Hertzog Ave and Napier Road in Richmond — just round the corner from another of Joburg's popular food hubs, Melville — opened its doors at the end of April, and if you haven’t visited yet, it's time to do so.

Built on the location of the iconic Rand Steam Laundries and, before that, the site where a group of Zulu washermen, known as the AmaWashas, plied their trade in the late 19th century, Rand Steam is alive with history.

The developers worked in conjunction with the Johannesburg Heritage Foundation to rebuild the original structures that were largely demolished in 2008. Steam punk industrial meets urban green space in the resulting space, which has a relaxed vibe.

Jozi's historic Rand Steam Laundries have been reborn as a retail centre

The story of Rand Steam Laundries is a contentious one. This heritage site in Richmond, Joburg, came into being around 1896, when a group of Zulu men ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago

The restaurants are grouped to the side of the complex in a courtyard centred on a water feature which commemorates the streams that ran through the area when the City of Gold was first founded.

Sun rays bouncing off the red face brick buildings create the perfect outdoor area for a leisurely breakfast or lunch, but the space is equally inviting at night.

The diverse eateries cater to a range of tastes.

Originating from Cape Town, Bootlegger Coffee Company is a great spot to grab a coffee and catch up with friends or have an informal work meeting. Exotic options like breakfast coconut chia pod and Buddha bowls meet classic sandwiches and wraps on their menu.

Who doesn't like a spot of Cape Town coffee?
Who doesn't like a spot of Cape Town coffee?
Image: Sanet Oberholzer

With locations in Cresta and Clearwater Mall, Curry Up is not new to the Jo'burg culinary scene but there is nothing old about their punchy flavours. They serve both authentic Durban-style curries and delicious North Indian specialities.

The bright decor is reflected in the even brighter flavours of the food at Curry Up.
The bright decor is reflected in the even brighter flavours of the food at Curry Up.
Image: Sanet Oberholzer

Tried and trusted Col’Cacchio has also opened its doors in the precinct; it serves up crowd-pleasing wood-fired pizza, hearty pastas and fresh salads.

A new addition to the Joburg food scene, Cow Fish is a favourite in the trendy Pretoria suburb of Hazelwood. A sushi, dim sum and burger bar, its Asian-inspired flavours pair perfectly with the seafood-laden menu which boasts unusual sushi options like love rolls, taco tuna and volcano prawn.

The old pizza faithful, Col'Cacchio, finds another new home at Rand Steam.
The old pizza faithful, Col'Cacchio, finds another new home at Rand Steam.
Image: Sanet Oberholzer

With options perfect for family lunches or date night, Rand Steam is well worth a visit. It offers free, secure parking and is open seven days a week.

Visit randsteamcentre.co.za

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Foodies, rejoice! Middle Eastern fave Ba-Pita returns to Jozi after 20 years

This Rockey Street institution has found a new home in Melville
Lifestyle
2 months ago

7 great reasons to visit Victoria Yards, a creative oasis in inner-city Joburg

Masterminded by the developer behind 44 Stanley, Joburg's latest urban regeneration project is home to design studios, art galleries and a fantastic ...
Lifestyle
7 months ago

Whether you're a Poet or boet, Jozi eatery Spilt Milk has a vibe for you

Just like the suburb of Melville where it's based, Spilt Milk is inclusive of everyone – it’s as much a live music venue as a sports bar and relaxed ...
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'The Lion's Share': how Disney made millions from a poor Zulu artist's song Lifestyle
  2. The beef with eating red meat: is it really bad for you? Health & Sex
  3. Are Prince Harry & Meghan Markle bringing royal baby Archie to SA? Lifestyle
  4. Princess Diana crash-themed ride launches at amusement park Lifestyle
  5. Could your smartphone habits be killing your sex life? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa announces the National Executive of 2019
Latest SA crash test: 'Good but not good enough' - AA
X