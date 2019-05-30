Check out the new dining scene at Jozi's Rand Steam
The historic Rand Steam Laundries in Richmond has been converted into a retail centre that boasts many attractions for foodies
There is a new culinary hub in town and it's peppered with history, charm and good food.
The new Rand Steam shopping complex on the corner of Barry Hertzog Ave and Napier Road in Richmond — just round the corner from another of Joburg's popular food hubs, Melville — opened its doors at the end of April, and if you haven’t visited yet, it's time to do so.
Built on the location of the iconic Rand Steam Laundries and, before that, the site where a group of Zulu washermen, known as the AmaWashas, plied their trade in the late 19th century, Rand Steam is alive with history.
The developers worked in conjunction with the Johannesburg Heritage Foundation to rebuild the original structures that were largely demolished in 2008. Steam punk industrial meets urban green space in the resulting space, which has a relaxed vibe.
The restaurants are grouped to the side of the complex in a courtyard centred on a water feature which commemorates the streams that ran through the area when the City of Gold was first founded.
Sun rays bouncing off the red face brick buildings create the perfect outdoor area for a leisurely breakfast or lunch, but the space is equally inviting at night.
The diverse eateries cater to a range of tastes.
Originating from Cape Town, Bootlegger Coffee Company is a great spot to grab a coffee and catch up with friends or have an informal work meeting. Exotic options like breakfast coconut chia pod and Buddha bowls meet classic sandwiches and wraps on their menu.
With locations in Cresta and Clearwater Mall, Curry Up is not new to the Jo'burg culinary scene but there is nothing old about their punchy flavours. They serve both authentic Durban-style curries and delicious North Indian specialities.
Tried and trusted Col’Cacchio has also opened its doors in the precinct; it serves up crowd-pleasing wood-fired pizza, hearty pastas and fresh salads.
A new addition to the Joburg food scene, Cow Fish is a favourite in the trendy Pretoria suburb of Hazelwood. A sushi, dim sum and burger bar, its Asian-inspired flavours pair perfectly with the seafood-laden menu which boasts unusual sushi options like love rolls, taco tuna and volcano prawn.
With options perfect for family lunches or date night, Rand Steam is well worth a visit. It offers free, secure parking and is open seven days a week.
Visit randsteamcentre.co.za