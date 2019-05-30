Food Lover’s Market opens eatery in Braam, to record numbers
Sixth chic store offers fresh meals made daily on site
Food Lover’s Market has expanded its hugely popular eatery stores in Gauteng with the launch of Food Lover’s Eatery in Braamfontein’s Business Improvement District (BID). The store opened on May 16 to a positive response from the local business community and University of the Witswatersrand students. The newest addition to the Eatery division saw 4,000 customers on opening day, with a queue leading out of the store for most of the day.
With a strong focus on convenience, these chic eatery stores are dedicated to offering only the freshest meals, made on site daily. There are currently five other Food Lover’s eateries – in the Cape Town CBD, Rivonia and Rosebank respectively - satisfying the needs of about 3,000 shoppers per store, per day.
Says Brian Coppin, CEO of the Food Lover’s Market group: “The key focus on convenience guarantees that a consumer is able to visit the store every day for a full year and enjoy a different meal every day, without any repetition. All meals are made on site daily, with an emphasis on the highest quality and freshness - and no food is carried over to the next day.
“You will see as you walk around the Braamfontein store, Food Lover’s Eatery boasts a wide variety of affordable contemporary dishes and convenience-meal options. In short, a hot-food emporium with a distinct New York deli feel.”
While Food Lover’s Eatery offers delicious traditional lunch options, such as burgers, prego rolls, chicken, schwarmas, paninis and focaccias, it excels in its array of salads, wraps, sushi and fresh juices.
A new addition is the “Pap”arazzi station that promises to delight the homegrown palette with traditional pap and a selection of toppings, such as beef, boerewors, chicken, stampmielies and beans.
Following international trends, the Food Lover’s Eatery also offers a build-your-own Poke Bar and a Fresh Society department, where you can customise your fresh juice order. The eatery is also constantly updating the salad menus to include healthy on-trend ingredients, such as quinoa and wholegrains.
Other delicious food options include:
- A pasta bar and a pizza bar offering a little taste of Italy at an affordable price;
- A sushi belt with fresh sushi made in store daily by the Food Lover’s Eatery sushi chefs;
- Bubs' Fish and Chips - the crispy fish and chips have become a huge hit in all eatery stores;
- Burritos for a little Mexican flavour;
- Health & Happiness offers healthy nibbles for those wanting to snack responsibly;
- An artisan bakery that bakes fresh doughnuts, breads, muffins, tarts and more in store daily; and
- A tasty, tender chicken served with chips – a trusted favourite.
“We are certain that Food Lover’s Eatery Braamfontein - from the overwhelming positive response to the opening - will become the go-to choice for lunch. The quality and variety is exceptional and I have no doubt that once you have seen what we have in store, it will become obvious that the store will become a regular lunch destination for local businesses, Wits students and Braamfontein residents.”
The variety makes for an easy lunch, or a grab-and-go dinner option. Of course, no Food Lover’s Eatery is complete without a Seattle Coffee Lounge - located right below the new store.
Food Lover’s Eatery can be found in the Cape Town CBD; in Gauteng at The Marc in Rivonia; at the Rosebank Link and the newly opened Braamfontein store located at 19 Ameshoff Street.
This article was paid for by Food Lover’s Market.