Food Lover’s Market opens eatery in Braam, to record numbers

Food Lover’s Market has expanded its hugely popular eatery stores in Gauteng with the launch of Food Lover’s Eatery in Braamfontein’s Business Improvement District (BID). The store opened on May 16 to a positive response from the local business community and University of the Witswatersrand students. The newest addition to the Eatery division saw 4,000 customers on opening day, with a queue leading out of the store for most of the day.

With a strong focus on convenience, these chic eatery stores are dedicated to offering only the freshest meals, made on site daily. There are currently five other Food Lover’s eateries – in the Cape Town CBD, Rivonia and Rosebank respectively - satisfying the needs of about 3,000 shoppers per store, per day.

Says Brian Coppin, CEO of the Food Lover’s Market group: “The key focus on convenience guarantees that a consumer is able to visit the store every day for a full year and enjoy a different meal every day, without any repetition. All meals are made on site daily, with an emphasis on the highest quality and freshness - and no food is carried over to the next day.