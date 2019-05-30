Get ready for a day of dignified debauchery at Noble Vice

A ticket will set you back a cool R1,195, but that includes a six-course tasting menu devised by some of Joburg’s more happening chefs, not to mention the opportunity to taste the wares of 30 hand-picked winemakers.

Your cup will never run dry with the likes of AA Badenhorst, Fram Wines, Huis van Chevallerie, Fable Mountain Vineyards and Mother Rock taking part.

Foodwise, you can probably expect something like tasty farm-raised boar from James Diack of Coobs, African flair from Coco Reinharz of Epicure and a delectable dessert from Alex Windebank of Farro. Thief Restaurant’s Shayne Holt, Tin Roof Cafe’s Pellie Grobler and La Bouqueria's Kyle Blows will also be showing off their culinary prowess.

An array of homegrown musical talents will serenade you as your taste buds sing.