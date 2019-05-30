Event
Get ready for a day of dignified debauchery at Noble Vice
Cape Town’s beloved boutique food and wine festival is coming to Gauteng
If Dionysus, the Greek God of wine, descended from Olympus and got a job, but still liked to party on the weekends, you would most certainly find him at Noble Vice — Cape Town's beloved boutique food and wine festival.
The popular culinary event is making its way up north to Muldersdrift, Gauteng, on July 13. Although the latitude will change, the concept stays the same — it’s a one-day, all-inclusive event designed to allow you to revel in the wonder of perfectly prepared food and delicious wines.
A ticket will set you back a cool R1,195, but that includes a six-course tasting menu devised by some of Joburg’s more happening chefs, not to mention the opportunity to taste the wares of 30 hand-picked winemakers.
Your cup will never run dry with the likes of AA Badenhorst, Fram Wines, Huis van Chevallerie, Fable Mountain Vineyards and Mother Rock taking part.
Foodwise, you can probably expect something like tasty farm-raised boar from James Diack of Coobs, African flair from Coco Reinharz of Epicure and a delectable dessert from Alex Windebank of Farro. Thief Restaurant’s Shayne Holt, Tin Roof Cafe’s Pellie Grobler and La Bouqueria's Kyle Blows will also be showing off their culinary prowess.
An array of homegrown musical talents will serenade you as your taste buds sing.
Now round up your friends and schedule that Uber van — or snap up a B&B cottage and make, well, a meal of it. Muldersdrift is an hour outside Joburg, and with such irresistible vine-based gifts on offer, and the fact that no under-18s are allowed, you’re looking at having to get a nanny anyway. So you might as well mark your calendar for a mini break’s worth of festivities.
• Noble Vice is taking place at Ground The Venue, Muldersdrift, on July 13. There are only 500 tickets up for grabs, so best head over to Quicket and buy yours now.