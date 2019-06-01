Fine dining with Russian flair at Hazendal's Avant-Garde Restaurant

Hazendal is putting the little known Stellenbosch wine area along the Bottelary Road firmly on the food map.

The historic farm, owned by the Russian Voloshin family since 1994, has undergone a total revamp, meticulous attention lavished on every aspect: the boutique wine cellar —showcasing the diverse terroir of the Bottelary Hills, Wonderdal — a first-of-its-kind interactive play centre, and an exciting food offering.

When chef Michelle Theron left Pierneef La Motte for Hazendal last year, we knew it was one to watch. She’s been loving the new project.

“I had an inkling of Russian dishes but never in-depth knowledge before this. The family were sharing their recipes with me, bringing me food from home to taste, and your mind starts thinking of all the things you can do. It’s super-exciting!”

Michelle masterminds the whole varied food offering: