Cowboys and Cooks brings next-level steaks to Cape Town's Sunset Beach

There’s a new steakhouse in town and Sunset Beach is surprisingly where it’s at. Cowboys and Cooks is an independent brand dreamed up by restauranteurs Mike Townsend and Stuart Bailey, ex-Harbour House and Hussar Grill respectively.

“We wanted to go back to local, away from the trendy scene of the CBD,” says Stuart. “Neighbourhoods like this are starved of really good, up to date, relevant restaurants.”

Their aim is to take the local steakhouse up a notch in quality and character. “The beauty of the steakhouse is it’s part of the South African culture – it’s timeless. We grew up with this. Primal cuts, great meat – that’s what it’s all about.”

Cowboys and Cooks source their meat from Chalmar Beef, a sustainable farming ethos producing a superior quality beef and lamb, and this focus on quality – while keeping prices affordable – has drawn crowds of locals ever since they opened in November.

Purists love their custom-designed open charcoal grill and the braai-style perfection of flavour it gives, with no complicated basting sauces, just a simple seasoning of salt and pepper, so you can really taste the flavour differences between the cuts.