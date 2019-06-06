McDonald's & RocoMamas feud over chilli cheese fries, so we tried them & there's a clear winner

Following the Twar, TimesLIVE assembled a master tasting team of six lovers of food (particularly chips and cheese) to help us determine which of the two major chains has the best chilli cheese fries.

Our tasters had to rate the full package out of 10, with the criteria including taste, smell and presentation. It was serious, yo! Also, we included smell because *someone (a manager) claimed that one of the cheese sauces smelt of stinky socks. Enter critical smell category.

Disclaimer: All of the fries were plated before consumption, so tasters were unaware of which fries belonged to McDonald's and which were from RocoMamas. You know, objectivity and all that. However, some tasters may have got a sneaky glimpse of the boxes during the filming process (don't say we aren't honest).