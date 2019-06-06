Membership not needed: now anyone can dine at Jozi's exclusive Rand Club

Founded in 1887 in Joburg’s heady gold rush days, the Rand Club is one of the city’s most enduring social institutions – and one of its most beautiful heritage buildings from the Edwardian era.

Up until just a few months ago, the club was open to members only, retaining an air of exclusivity that has endured over the past 100-odd years. Non-members lucky enough to visit during a private tour would get a glimpse of the grand interior with its sweeping wooden staircase, plush carpets, rich antiques and artworks.

After realising the club needed another strategy to remain sustainable – especially after a fire in 2005 damaged much of the top floor – events management company Masiwela Management began renting out parts of the club for weddings and private events a few years ago.

The latest development to this is a restaurant that opened to the public at the beginning of March, in partnership with French Corner Catering.