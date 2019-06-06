Raise your glass in defence of the daiquiri

You’ve seen those daiquiris? The ones they serve at those places — you know where — in those big hurricane glasses, with 2.5 ocean-clogging, plastic, bendy straws. They are fruit-flavoured and a vivid red or a deep ochre in colour. They are American in size, comically large and slushy, as if we’re fulfilling our teen fantasy of getting loaded at the movies by sneaking alcohol into a raspberry Slush Puppy. These monstrosities have sullied the good name “daiquiri”. It’s not just here either. I’ve seen things …

I went to New Orleans with a deep, soulful longing for bourbon, blues and train-hopping “dirty kids” playing bluegrass on street corners. I thought it would be all jambalaya and Sazeracs, Peychaud's Bitters by the shot. But, really, the beating heart of New Orleans is the drunk Mid-Life Crisis-ee, stumbling around the streets, plastered at two in the afternoon, clutching a neon plastic footlong hurricane “glass” — their head bobbing and weaving to find the straw, to suck out all that frozen, fruity, chemically, daiquiri goodness. The great irony of New Orleans is that, if you’re not immediately drunk, you’ll leave teetotal. It’s a mess. (The dirty kid musician thing is real and rife though — and an absolute joy.)

Anyway ... back to the daiquiri. The daiquiri had been making me sad for years. My mom used to make “daiquiris” by blending strawberry ice cream and rum with a hand blender, so I’m coming from a low point here. They had never been on my radar in a real way. They were things served in ludicrous glasses in restaurants that weren’t exactly renowned for any sort of discerning drinking. I’m talking the kind of restaurant that has both a shooters menu and a kid’s menu. Daiquiris belonged on standard “we-put-grenadine-in-everything” cocktail lists, alongside compatriots the Long Island iced tea, sex on the beach, tequila sunrise, fuzzy navel and things made with Malibu.