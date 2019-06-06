Recipe
WATCH | Melt, mix, bake: how to make the easiest brownies ever
You’re just one bowl, three steps and five ingredients away from the most amazing chocolate brownies
Ingredients:
1 cup butter
½ cup Nestlé Cocoa Powder
2½ cups castor sugar
4 eggs, large
1 cup cake flour, sifted
Method:
- Preheat the oven at 180°C. Line a 20cm square baking dish with baking paper.
- Step 1 - melt: combine the butter and cocoa powder in a heat-proof bowl and melt in the microwave at 20 second intervals.
- Step 2 - mix: add the castor sugar and eggs to the melted butter mix. Beat with an electric beater until well combined. Gently fold in the flour.
- Step 3 - bake: pour the batter into the lined baking dish and bake for 20-30 minutes.
- Serve warm with ice cream and chocolate sauce or cream and fresh berries. Alternatively allow to cool and dust with icing sugar before serving.