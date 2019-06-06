Food

Recipe

WATCH | Melt, mix, bake: how to make the easiest brownies ever

You’re just one bowl, three steps and five ingredients away from the most amazing chocolate brownies

06 June 2019 - 00:00 By Foodies of SA

WATCH | How to make the best-ever brownies

Ingredients:

1 cup butter

½ cup Nestlé Cocoa Powder

2½ cups castor sugar

4 eggs, large

1 cup cake flour, sifted

There's nothing better than a warm brownie topped with ice cream.
Image: Foodies of SA/YouTube

Method:

  • Preheat the oven at 180°C. Line a 20cm square baking dish with baking paper.
  • Step 1 - melt: combine the butter and cocoa powder in a heat-proof bowl and melt in the microwave at 20 second intervals.
  • Step 2 - mix: add the castor sugar and eggs to the melted butter mix. Beat with an electric beater until well combined. Gently fold in the flour.
  • Step 3 - bake: pour the batter into the lined baking dish and bake for 20-30 minutes.
  • Serve warm with ice cream and chocolate sauce or cream and fresh berries. Alternatively allow to cool and dust with icing sugar before serving. 

