Taste & Tell

Buy the best: we scored supermarkets' ready-to-cook stews out of 10

No time to slow-cook a hearty winter meal? No worries, supermarkets now sell mouthwatering beef and lamb stews that can be on the table in about 30 minutes. Here's which ones are well worth buying

No time to slow-cook a hearty winter meal? No worries, supermarkets now sell mouthwatering beef and lamb stews that can be on the table in about 30 minutes. Here's which ones are well worth buying