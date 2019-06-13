3 kitchen rules that can happily be broken

When you find out that something that is considered “common wisdom” was concocted from almost nowhere – on no real basis in anything more than “that’s how it’s done” – the upshot is that you begin to look at all the other pillars of accepted wisdom more sceptically.

This is a very healthy thing.

Consider the following three examples in the world of cooking – which are as generally accepted as the fact that day follows night – it may lead you to question many others …

1. DOUBLE-BOILERS ARE ESSENTIAL FOR MAKING HOLLANDAISE SAUCE

Not so my friends, no matter what the most revered recipe books tell you.

A far easier and quicker way to make hollandaise or bearnaise is to add a dessertspoon of water for each yolk, as you start, which allows you to work at higher heat, and to add the butter cubes frozen – or close to – which helps keep the sauce from overheating.

You need no real ability here, save the ability to cast all doubt away.

2. PASTA NEEDS TO BE COOKED IN BOILING WATER - AND LOTS OF IT

Obviously, anyone with Italian blood will at this point move on to another piece of writing in disgust, but remaining readers may be interested to know that the golden rule is not strictly true.