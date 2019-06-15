Food

WATCH | Forget pastry, this tasty tuna quiche has a crisp rice crust

This budget-friendly bake is brilliant for those living a gluten-free lifestyle

15 June 2019 - 00:00 By Foodies of SA

WATCH | How to make a tuna quiche with a gluten-free rise crust

For the rice crust:

1½ cups Spekko Saman Brown Rice

Salt, to taste

3-4 cups water

⅓ cup yoghurt

2 eggs

1 cup mozzarella cheese, grated

For the filling:

3 eggs

1 cup cream

½ cup milk

Salt and pepper, to taste

3 x 170g tins tuna, drained

1 tin sweetcorn, drained

½ cup feta, crumbed

⅓ cup peppadews, cut into strips

Tuna quiche with a gluten-free rice crust.
Tuna quiche with a gluten-free rice crust.
Image: Foodies of SA/YouTube

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a spring-form cake tin and line the bottom with baking paper.
  2. To make the rice crust, cook the rice according to the packet instructions and add salt to taste.
  3. Mix the yoghurt and eggs together. Add them to the rice and mix. Add the grated mozzarella and stir to combine.
  4. Spoon the rice mixture into the tin and, using a spatula, press the mixture over the bottom and sides.
  5. Bake for 30-40 minutes until crisp and slightly browned. Allow to cool.
  6. Reduce the oven temperature to 165°C.
  7. To make the filling, whisk together the eggs, cream and milk, and season to taste. Stir in the tuna, sweetcorn, feta and peppadews.
  8. Pour the filling into the rice crust and bake for 1½ hours until golden and the centre is just set.
  9. Remove from the oven and allow to fully set. 
  10. Serve slices of the quiche topped with a dollop of sour cream and some chopped spring onion alongside a simple rocket salad.

