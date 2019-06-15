Recipe
WATCH | Forget pastry, this tasty tuna quiche has a crisp rice crust
This budget-friendly bake is brilliant for those living a gluten-free lifestyle
15 June 2019 - 00:00
For the rice crust:
1½ cups Spekko Saman Brown Rice
Salt, to taste
3-4 cups water
⅓ cup yoghurt
2 eggs
1 cup mozzarella cheese, grated
For the filling:
3 eggs
1 cup cream
½ cup milk
Salt and pepper, to taste
3 x 170g tins tuna, drained
1 tin sweetcorn, drained
½ cup feta, crumbed
⅓ cup peppadews, cut into strips
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a spring-form cake tin and line the bottom with baking paper.
- To make the rice crust, cook the rice according to the packet instructions and add salt to taste.
- Mix the yoghurt and eggs together. Add them to the rice and mix. Add the grated mozzarella and stir to combine.
- Spoon the rice mixture into the tin and, using a spatula, press the mixture over the bottom and sides.
- Bake for 30-40 minutes until crisp and slightly browned. Allow to cool.
- Reduce the oven temperature to 165°C.
- To make the filling, whisk together the eggs, cream and milk, and season to taste. Stir in the tuna, sweetcorn, feta and peppadews.
- Pour the filling into the rice crust and bake for 1½ hours until golden and the centre is just set.
- Remove from the oven and allow to fully set.
- Serve slices of the quiche topped with a dollop of sour cream and some chopped spring onion alongside a simple rocket salad.