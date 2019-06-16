Food

Restaurant Review

Pretoria foodies rejoice, chef Stavvie is back with As Greek as it Gets

Well-known chef Stavros Vladislavic has teamed up with entrepreneur Inge Pretorius to create a fuss-free Greek taverna that's all about good food and generosity, writes Diane de Beer

16 June 2019 - 00:09 By Diane de Beer

Well-known chef Stavros Vladislavic has teamed up with entrepreneur Inge Pretorius to create a fuss-free Greek taverna that's all about good food and generosity, writes Diane de Beer

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Son of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden marries South African in secret ... Lifestyle
  2. 3 kitchen rules that can happily be broken Food
  3. For stomach cancer, aerosol chemotherapy offers breath of hope Health & Sex
  4. Vodacom Red customers could win the trip of a lifetime Travel
  5. There are 13 types of dads. Which one are you? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Fire blazes through Nompumelelo shacks
‘We identified her by her gold and silver tooth’: Family mourns brutal murder ...
X