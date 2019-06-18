Food

Colonel Sanders goes vegan: KFC trials meat-free fried 'chicken' burger

18 June 2019 - 15:57 By AFP Relaxnews
KFC is trialling their first-ever vegan burger abroad.
Image: Ben Stansall/AFP

Colonel Sanders' latest creation offers a vegan alternative to KFC's famous fried chicken burger.

Dubbed 'The Imposter Burger', it's made from the meat substitute Quorn — rather than vegetables and/or soybeans — in order to imitate the taste and texture of chicken as closely as possible. The recipe is rounded off with a selection of herbs and spices. 

The vegan burger is being trialled at selected KFC outlets in the UK until July 15. It costs £1 (about R18) less than its animal protein counterpart, at £2.99 (approx. R55). 

This is the first time that KFC has proposed a vegan alternative to its chicken burger — an initiative applauded by the animal rights organisation, PETA. 

KFC isn't the first fast-food chain to offer a vegan option. Burger King launched a plant-based version of its famous Whopper this spring in the US, made from ingredients including soy and potato proteins.

