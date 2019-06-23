RECIPE | Creamy mussel soup
This wonderful recipe comes from Lannice Snyman and Anne Klarie's 'Fine Dining in South Africa' (with a few tweaks). Add a French baguette to dunk, a glass of white wine and you have a feast
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients:
45ml (3 tbsp) butter
1 large onion, chopped
1 bulb of fennel, chopped
1-2 cloves of garlic, crushed
20ml (4 tsp) flour
500ml (2 cups) fish stock (or chicken stock)
500ml (2 cups) full-cream milk
125ml ( cup) dry white wine
30ml (2 tbsp) parsley, chopped
10ml (2 tsp) oregano, chopped
1 bay leaf
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
500g full or half-shell mussels
125ml ( cup) fresh cream (or use coconut milk)
Method:
- In a large pan, melt the butter and add the onion, fennel and garlic and fry till softened.
- Remove from the heat and blend in the flour.
- Slowly add the stock, milk and wine while stirring to ensure there are no lumps.
- Add the herbs and bay leaf and heat to a simmer. Check the seasoning.
- Add the mussels and cream and heat through, without boiling, for 5-8 minutes. Serve in the pot or in individual bowls.