Food

RECIPE | Creamy mussel soup

This wonderful recipe comes from Lannice Snyman and Anne Klarie's 'Fine Dining in South Africa' (with a few tweaks). Add a French baguette to dunk, a glass of white wine and you have a feast

23 June 2019 - 00:00 By Hilary Biller
Creamy mussel soup.
Image: Christoph Hoffman

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

45ml (3 tbsp) butter

1 large onion, chopped

1 bulb of fennel, chopped

1-2 cloves of garlic, crushed

20ml (4 tsp) flour

500ml (2 cups) fish stock (or chicken stock)

500ml (2 cups) full-cream milk

125ml ( cup) dry white wine

30ml (2 tbsp) parsley, chopped

10ml (2 tsp) oregano, chopped

1 bay leaf

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

500g full or half-shell mussels

125ml ( cup) fresh cream (or use coconut milk)

Method:

  1. In a large pan, melt the butter and add the onion, fennel and garlic and fry till softened.
  2. Remove from the heat and blend in the flour.
  3. Slowly add the stock, milk and wine while stirring to ensure there are no lumps.
  4. Add the herbs and bay leaf and heat to a simmer. Check the seasoning.
  5. Add the mussels and cream and heat through, without boiling, for 5-8 minutes. Serve in the pot or in individual bowls.

