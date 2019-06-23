RECIPE | Tex Mex lentil & bean soup
The secret to this soup is adding cocoa powder, which gives it a rich colour and lovely flavour
23 June 2019 - 00:03
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
1 large onion, chopped
2 cloves of garlic, crushed
15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil
1 dried red chilli, crumbled
100g brown lentils, rinsed
1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes
750ml (3 cups) vegetable or chicken stock, plus extra if needed
1 x 400g can mixed beans, drained and rinsed
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
15ml (1 tbsp) cocoa powder dissolved in a little hot water
Fresh coriander, to garnish
Method:
- In a large pot, fry the onion and garlic in the oil till just softened.
- Add the chilli and stir-fry for 1-2 minutes.
- Add the lentils, tomatoes and stock. Bring to a simmer and cook till the lentils are just tender, about 20-30 minutes, adding extra stock if necessary.
- Add the beans, seasoning and cocoa powder and cook for a further 10-15 minutes, stirring from time to time.
- Serve garnished with coriander and flatbread on the side.