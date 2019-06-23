Food

RECIPE | Tex Mex lentil & bean soup

The secret to this soup is adding cocoa powder, which gives it a rich colour and lovely flavour

23 June 2019 - 00:03 By Hilary Biller
Image: Christoph Hoffman

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 large onion, chopped

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil

1 dried red chilli, crumbled

100g brown lentils, rinsed

1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes

750ml (3 cups) vegetable or chicken stock, plus extra if needed

1 x 400g can mixed beans, drained and rinsed

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

15ml (1 tbsp) cocoa powder dissolved in a little hot water

Fresh coriander, to garnish

Method:

  1. In a large pot, fry the onion and garlic in the oil till just softened.
  2. Add the chilli and stir-fry for 1-2 minutes.
  3. Add the lentils, tomatoes and stock. Bring to a simmer and cook till the lentils are just tender, about 20-30 minutes, adding extra stock if necessary.
  4. Add the beans, seasoning and cocoa powder and cook for a further 10-15 minutes, stirring from time to time.
  5. Serve garnished with coriander and flatbread on the side.

